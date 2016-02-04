版本:
BRIEF-Comments from Credit Suisse conference call

ZURICH, Feb 4 (Reuters) -

* CEO says outflows at IWM business are one-offs, don't expect them going forward

* CFO says not particularly concerned by oil and gas exposure

* CEO says fundamentally believe in long-term prospects of Asia

* CEO says quite a few levers to pull to hit 2018 targets

* CEO says can exceed 3.5 billion Swiss francs of planned cost savings Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

