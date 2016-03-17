版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四

BRIEF-LafargeHolcim expects to grow at market rate at most, make profit

March 17 (Reuters) -

* LafargeHolcim CEO says China, Brazil expected to be difficult markets in 2016, India to benefit from low oil prices

* LafargeHolcim CEO says expects to grow at market rate at most in 2016, make net profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)

