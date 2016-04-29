版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Credit Suisse shareholders re-elect chairman in AGM vote

April 29 Credit Suisse Group Ag

* Re-elect chairman Urs Rohner in AGM vote Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐