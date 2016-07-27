BRIEF-EFG CFO: No need for impairment on life insurance portfolio

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* EFG International CFO says he expects revenue from life insurance portfolio to remain subdued
* Efg international ceo says generally our business in uk us quite diversified and so far we haven't seen too much of an impact from brexit, constraints from uk's negotiations with eu could have an impact
* Efg international cfo says on life insurance portfolio, concluded the balance sheet remains fully recoverable, therefore there is no need to take impairment Further company coverage: [EFGN.S ] (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.