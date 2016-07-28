BRIEF-Credit Suisse CEO says we maintain 2018 objectives

July 28 (Reuters) -
* Credit Suisse CEO says we maintain the objectives we have
announced for 2018
* Credit Suisse CEO says the bank is not a takeover target
* Credit suisse CFO says bank wants to get rid of strategic
resolution unit's assets as quickly as possible, even if it
costs a bit more
* Credit Suisse CEO says there's a lot of upside from here
should market conditions normalize
* Credit Suisse CEO says in net terms, wouldn't say
earnings from Brexit were hugely material, what we avoided
through preparation was a major loss for the bank
* Credit Suisse ceo says on 1MDB, our position is to not
get into commentary about any issues, we cooperate with any
inquiries from authorities
* Credit Suisse ceo says for the time being we have no
plans to do partial ipos of any of the bank's other business
divisions
* Credit Suisse CEO says we have a center in dublin and
luxembourg so have optionality if uk loses european passport for
financial services
