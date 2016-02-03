版本:
BRIEF-Labour union demands job guarantees Swiss workers at Syngenta

Feb 3 (Reuters) -

* Unia labour union says demands job guarantees for workers at Syngenta in Switzerland after ChemChina takeover agreed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

