BRIEF-Credit Suisse CEO says no talks with Wells Fargo on asset sale

Feb 4 (Reuters) -

* Credit suisse cfo says expects regularisation outflows of around 5 billion sfr in 2016 versus 8.4 billion in 2015

* Credit suisse ceo says no foundation to report on deal talks with wells fargo

* Credit suisse ceo says investment bank important to our strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Michael Shields)

