BRIEF-Credit Suisse CEO says no talks with Wells Fargo on asset sale

BRIEF-Check Point Software says Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.31
* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
Feb 4 (Reuters) -
* Credit suisse cfo says expects regularisation outflows of around 5 billion sfr in 2016 versus 8.4 billion in 2015
* Credit suisse ceo says no foundation to report on deal talks with wells fargo
* Credit suisse ceo says investment bank important to our strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Michael Shields)
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.