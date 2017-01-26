版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 21:04 BJT

BRIEF-Actelion CEO hopes new R&D business to collaborate with J&J on products

Jan 26 Actelion

* Ceo says new research company to concentrate on development, focus on research for 1-2 years

* Ceo says new company to have about 600 employees

* Ceo says not sure of success of new company, but "very confident"

* Ceo says new company will start with $1 billion in cash, 14 investigational products

* Ceo says hopes to collaborate with j&j on products from new research and development company that he will head

* Ceo says says will get potential royalties from ms drug, antibiotic from j&j

* Ceo says did not speak with shareholder rudolf maag about transaction, "he has read about the deal this morning. I think he's going to like it."

* Cfo says says source of cash in new company will be j&j equity stake, cash spun off from actelion demerger into new company

* Ceo says nearly no overlap of companies to cause antitrust concerns

* CEO says "With this structure it was not difficult. It's always emotional but it's not difficult. Because frankly it's a good solution for everybody." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐