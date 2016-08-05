版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 17:49 BJT

BRIEF-LafargeHolcim to update 2018 targets on Nov 18 - CEO

Aug 5 (Reuters) -

* Lafargeholcim ceo says 2018 targets to be updated at capital markets day on november 18

* Lafargeholcim ceo says management revamp not signal of any australia divestment plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)

