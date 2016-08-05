BRIEF-LafargeHolcim to update 2018 targets on Nov 18 - CEO

Lindt boosts sales, sees profit bump from lower tax rate
ZURICH, Jan 17 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli boosted market share in a stagnating market in 2016 thanks to solid showings in Europe, Japan and Brazil, it said on Tuesday.
Aug 5 (Reuters) -
* Lafargeholcim ceo says 2018 targets to be updated at capital markets day on november 18
* Lafargeholcim ceo says management revamp not signal of any australia divestment plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)
ZURICH, Jan 17 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli boosted market share in a stagnating market in 2016 thanks to solid showings in Europe, Japan and Brazil, it said on Tuesday.
* FY group sales increase in Swiss francs by +6.8% to 3.901 billion Swiss francs ($3.88 billion)
* Very strong growth in order intake with positive sales performance in second half of 2016