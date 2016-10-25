BRIEF-Syngenta ceo says seen no problems with chinese approval of chemchina transaction

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Syngenta AG
* Syngenta ceo says expects updated feedback from u.s. FTC on chemchina deal in next few days - conference call
* Syngenta ceo says ready to file for deal approval in u.s. After getting more feedback from ftc
* Syngenta cfo says too soon to discuss 2016 dividend
* Syngenta ceo says seen no problems with Chinese approval of chemchina transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
