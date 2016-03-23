版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三

BRIEF-Credit Suisse policy is Sfr 0.70 per share div with scrip option until reach capital target

March 23 Credit Suisse Says Of Dividend Policy:

Recommendation Of Chf 0.70 Per Share Dividend With Scrip Option Until We Reach Our Capital Target - Presentation slides

Credit Suisse says in any event, we will not continue with scrip beyond 2017 - slides

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

