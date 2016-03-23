BRIEF-Credit Suisse CEO says asked for his bonus to be cut 40 pct

March 23 (Reuters) -

* Credit Suisse says sees reduced loss at strategic resolution unit in q1

* Credit Suisse ceo says won't give profit forecast for 2016

* Credit suisse ceo says asked for his bonus to be cut 40 percent

* Credit Suisse says to see loss on sale of monaco and gibraltar private banking businesses but will be capital accretive

* Credit Suisse says sees cet ratio at lower end of targeted range in q1