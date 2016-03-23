BRIEF-Credit Suisse CEO says asked for his bonus to be cut 40 pct

UPDATE 4-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
March 23 (Reuters) -
* Credit Suisse says sees reduced loss at strategic resolution unit in q1
* Credit Suisse ceo says won't give profit forecast for 2016
* Credit suisse ceo says asked for his bonus to be cut 40 percent
* Credit Suisse says to see loss on sale of monaco and gibraltar private banking businesses but will be capital accretive
* Credit Suisse says sees cet ratio at lower end of targeted range in q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.