BRIEF-Credit Suisse CEO says Q1 loss likely after exceptional items

UPDATE 4-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
March 23 (Reuters) -
* Asked about profit targets on media call Credit Suisse CEO says nothing has changed
* Credit suisse ceo says layoffs will mostly be in new york and london
* Credit suisse ceo says expects q1 loss after exceptional items
* Credit Suisse ceo says he and others at bank were surprised by extent of illiquid positions, cannot have ceo and cfo surprised by this Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [CSGN.S ] (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.