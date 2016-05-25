BRIEF-Novartis CEO: Willing to sell Roche stake without premium

May 25 Novartis
* Novartis CEO Joe Jimenez says no change in approach to
Roche stake, which is financial investment, will look at
opportuinities that arise
* CEO says would potentially exit roche stake without
getting a premium, if the opportunity were right
* Ceo says biosimilars taking longer than expected, due to
legal obstacles
* Novartis ceo says recognised 2 years ago had to shift
company compliance culture, is eliminating speaker programmes
for some mature products
* Cfo Says First Priority Organic Growth, Then Grow
Dividend In Swiss Francs, Then Bolt On acquisitions, then share
buybacks
(Reporting by John Miller)