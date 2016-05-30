版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 30日 星期一 13:06 BJT

BRIEF-SGS says gets 20 pct stake in U.S.-based Transparency-One

May 30 * SGS Says Acquires 20 Percent Stake In Transparency-One

* Transparency-One is a platform for supply chain visibility and risk management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

