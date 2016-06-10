版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 10日

BRIEF-Novartis gives data on Jakavi in patients with less advanced PV

June 10 Novartis AG

* Novartis says presents data showing jakavi is superior to best available therapy in patients with less advanced polycythemia vera (pv) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

