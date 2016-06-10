BRIEF-Novartis gives data on Jakavi in patients with less advanced PV

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
June 10 Novartis AG
* Novartis says presents data showing jakavi is superior to best available therapy in patients with less advanced polycythemia vera (pv) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.