BRIEF-UBS expects net new money growth at low end of target in 2017

Jan 27 UBS Group AG
* Ubs ceo says with respect to net new money, we remain
disciplined
* Ubs ceo says in short term, leverage ratio may fluctuate
around 3.5 cet1 2020 threshold
* Ubs ceo says welcome postponement of basel iv
* Ubs cfo says anticipates uptick in client activity in q1
* Ubs cfo says expects net new money growth rate to remain
around lower end of target range in 2017 due to regularisation
outflows
* Ubs cfo says we continue to value asset management
division
* Ubs cfo says expects restructuring expenses to taper from
2018
* Ubs ceo says french tax case not just a financial
consideration but a reputational one, hard to make predications
around timing of any resolution
* Ubs ceo says big difference between confidence of u.s.
Clients and clients in the rest of the world
* Ubs ceo says inflows into wealth management americas
should increase with improving investor confidence
* Ubs ceo says the only time we may have to look at our
business mix and capital allocation is after finalisation of new
basel rules
* Ubs ceo says expect this to effect swiss mortgage and
corporate businesses rather than other parts of bank
* Ubs cfo says will see some tapering of regularisation
outflows in 2018
* Ubs ceo says focus in wealth management americas business
is to expand banking products and capture any potential way to
gain market share
