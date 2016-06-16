BRIEF-SNB's Jordan says hard to say where is the limit on negative rates -BBG TV

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
June 16 Swiss National Bank's Jordan speaking to Bloomberg TV
* Swiss National Bank's Jordan Says Do Not Have Any Specific Exchange Rate Target, Goal Is To Have Stabilizing Impact If There's A Vote For Brexit
* Swiss National Bank's Jordan says hard to say where is the limit on negative rates, at a certain point people would take cash out of banks but we don't observe any of that at the moment
* Swiss National Bank's Jordan says there is no incentive for banks to take cash out SNB because of SNB rules
* Swiss National Bank's Jordan says has full confidence in Mark Carney, don't have to give any advice over BOE's reaction to a vote for brexit (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: