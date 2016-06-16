版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 18:15 BJT

BRIEF-SNB's Jordan says hard to say where is the limit on negative rates -BBG TV

June 16 Swiss National Bank's Jordan speaking to Bloomberg TV

* Swiss National Bank's Jordan Says Do Not Have Any Specific Exchange Rate Target, Goal Is To Have Stabilizing Impact If There's A Vote For Brexit

* Swiss National Bank's Jordan says hard to say where is the limit on negative rates, at a certain point people would take cash out of banks but we don't observe any of that at the moment

* Swiss National Bank's Jordan says there is no incentive for banks to take cash out SNB because of SNB rules

* Swiss National Bank's Jordan says has full confidence in Mark Carney, don't have to give any advice over BOE's reaction to a vote for brexit (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

