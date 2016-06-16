版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 20:34 BJT

BRIEF-UBS says disagrees with a number of depictions in SNB stability report

June 16 (Reuters) -

* UBS says disagrees with a number of depictions in SNB stability report, which does not point out anything materially new Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

