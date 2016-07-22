BRIEF-Syngenta focused on getting ChemChina deal done - CEO

July 22 (Reuters) -

* Syngenta ceo says we are focused on getting ChemChina deal done

* Syngenta ceo says u.k. is a very important market for us

* Syngenta cfo says most shareholders will wait until we get the final approval for takeover before tendering their shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [SYNN.S-E ] (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)