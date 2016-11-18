BRIEF-LafargeHolcim says Syria inquiry to take several months - CEO

Nov 18 LafargeHolcim Ltd CEO Eric Olsen told a media call:

* inquiry into Syrian operations and possible Islamic State financing links will take several months; will take appropriate measures when investigation completed.

* He is very confident in the U.S. Due to infrastructure spending, housing market revival

* expects net debt to fall to 13.3 billion sfr by end of 2016

* sees a number of markets with earnings growth potential, including Nigeria

* sees real opportunity to pay special dividend

* studying new brand name for company and considering alternatives

* confident can reach 7 billion Sfr ebitda by 2018 - would need mid-teen percent growth to get there

* keeps active portfolio management, might still divest from one or two countries

* company will have full synergies of the merger by end of 2017

believes company can grow while reducing capex spending (Reporting by John Revill)