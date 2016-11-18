BRIEF-LafargeHolcim says Syria inquiry to take several months - CEO

Nov 18 LafargeHolcim Ltd CEO Eric Olsen
told a media call:
* inquiry into Syrian operations and possible Islamic State
financing links will take several months; will take appropriate
measures when investigation completed.
* He is very confident in the U.S. Due to infrastructure
spending, housing market revival
* expects net debt to fall to 13.3 billion sfr by end of
2016
* sees a number of markets with earnings growth potential,
including Nigeria
* sees real opportunity to pay special dividend
* studying new brand name for company and considering
alternatives
* confident can reach 7 billion Sfr ebitda by 2018 - would
need mid-teen percent growth to get there
* keeps active portfolio management, might still divest from
one or two countries
* company will have full synergies of the merger by end of
2017
* believes company can grow while reducing capex spending
(Reporting by John Revill)