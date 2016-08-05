版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 13:59 BJT

BRIEF-LafargeHolcim sees more price hikes in H2 - CEO

Aug 5 (Reuters) -

* LafargeHolcim CEO says expects to deliver further price improvements in h2

* Lafargeholcim says not limiting divestment focus to asia

* Lafargeholcim says too soon to tell impact of brexit, have seen some slowdown of investment but committed to UK market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

