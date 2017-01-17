BRIEF-Geberit CEO sees favourable construction market in Europe in 2017

Jan 17 Geberit Chief Executive Christian Buhl
said he saw a favourable construction market in Europe during
2017.
* Geberit CEO says he is confident on construction market in
Germany in 2017
* company is focusing on organic growths, needs 150m Swiss
francs for capex over next 2 years, additional cash will go to
shareholders
* plans to increase prices by 1 percent in 2017
* in midterm aiming for ebitda margin of 28 to 30 percent -
says this is sustainable
* aims for double digit growth in shower toilets in 2017;
helped by new product from april
* no share buybacks planned, sticks to pay out policy
* very difficult to say about consequences of hard Brexit;
more confident for uk residential market than for non
residential market
* increased UK prices in December to compensate for weaker
pound, will review the exchange rate
* looking at bolt ons acquisitions in product and innovation
areas rather than geographies
* aiming for double digit sales growth in shower toilets in
2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by John Revill)