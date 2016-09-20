版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 13:05 BJT

BRIEF-Syngenta names Rowe president of global seeds and North America

Sept 20 (Reuters) -

* Syngenta says appointment of jeff rowe to the new role of president global seeds and north america

* Syngenta says jon parr, currently coo, is appointed president global crop protection and eame, latam and apac Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐