2017年 1月 25日 星期三 18:12 BJT

BRIEF-ABB says 4 power grids orders booked in Dec worth $842 mln

Jan 25 ABB Ltd

* Four Power Grids orders, all booked in December 2016, are collectively worth $842 million

* Figure includes $27 mln Philippines order and three previously reported Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)
