BRIEF-Credit Suisse says reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ over mortgage-backed securities matter

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
Jan 18 Credit Suisse Group Ag
* Credit Suisse says reaches settlement with U.S. Department of Justice regarding legacy residential mortgage-backed securities matter
* Credit Suisse says under the terms of the settlement, Credit Suisse will pay to the DOJ a civil monetary penalty of USD 2.48 billion
* Credit Suisse says in addition, Credit Suisse will provide consumer relief totaling USD 2.8 billion within five years post settlement
* Credit Suisse says will take a pre-tax charge of approximately USD 2 billion in addition to its existing reserves of USD 550 million against this matter, this charge will be taken in its 4Q 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.