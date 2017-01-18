版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 16:13 BJT

BRIEF-Novartis CEO says sees downward pressure on pharma prices -CNBC

Jan 18 Novartis Ag

* Novartis CEO Jimenez tells CNBC there is going to be downward pressure on pharma prices

* Novartis CEO Jimenez says our M&A strategy remains focused on enhancing drug pipeline Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
