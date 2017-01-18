BRIEF-UBS CEO says could know towards end-2017 how many jobs will move out of London

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Jan 18 UBS Group Ag
* UBS CEO Ermotti says in wealth management and asset management we do expect to grow assets by around 50 billion this year, in line with recent years -Bloomberg TV
* UBS CEO Ermotti says could have better idea towards the end of the year on how many jobs will need to move out of London Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.