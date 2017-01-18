版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三

BRIEF-UBS CEO says could know towards end-2017 how many jobs will move out of London

Jan 18 UBS Group Ag

* UBS CEO Ermotti says in wealth management and asset management we do expect to grow assets by around 50 billion this year, in line with recent years -Bloomberg TV

* UBS CEO Ermotti says could have better idea towards the end of the year on how many jobs will need to move out of London Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
