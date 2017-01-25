BRIEF-Novartis proposes raising dividend to 2.75 Sfr/share

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
Jan 25 Novartis AG
* Novartis says proposes dividend of 2.75 sfr/share
* Novartis says initiating share buyback of up to usd 5.0 billion in 2017 under existing shareholder authority, reinforcing confidence in growth prospects
* Novartis says 2017 net sales expected to be broadly in line with the prior year (cc), after absorbing the impact of generic competition
* Novartis says core operating income expected to be broadly in line with prior year to low single digit decline (cc)
* Novartis says Alcon division continued to make progress toward turnaround; options to maximize shareholder value of the division under consideration
* Novartis says options being considered range from retaining the business to separation via a capital markets transaction; review to take place during the course of 2017
* Novartis says Entresto (usd 170 million) continued to grow steadily, following positive treatment guidelines in us and europe and ongoing us field force expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
