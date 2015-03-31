UPDATE 1-Panasonic expects auto focus to boost annual profit by 21 pct
* Signs of profit from auto invest a boost to CEO Tsuga (Adds background)
NYSE ORDER IMBALANCE 317400 SHARES ON BUY SIDE
LONDON, May 11 Italian banks shone in lacklustre European trading on Thursday after results led by Unicredit whose results indicated its turnaround was gathering pace.
LUSAKA, May 11 Zambia's president Edgar Lungu has called for an out of court settlement with First Quantum Minerals, which is being sued for $1.4 billion by a state-owned firm, the presidency said on Thursday.