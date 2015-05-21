版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after jobless claims data

May 21 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday after weekly U.S. jobless claims rose more than expected, and a day after minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting bolstered the view that rates would stay near zero until later this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.14 points, or 0.07 percent, to 18,273.26, the S&P 500 lost 0.9 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,124.95 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.27 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,066.48.

(Reporting By Thyagaraju Adinarayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

