2015年 5月 22日 星期五

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after April CPI data

May 22 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday after data showed a stronger-than-expected rise in core inflation in April, suggesting the Federal Reserve would remain on course to hike interest rates later this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 14.69 points, or 0.08 percent, to 18,271.05, the S&P 500 lost 2.66 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,128.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.13 points, or 0 percent, to 5,090.92. (Reporting By Thyagaraju Adinarayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

