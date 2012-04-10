版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 11日 星期三 02:53 BJT

New Issue-Idaho Power sells $150 mln in notes

April 10 Idaho Power Co on Tuesday
sold $150 million of first mortgage bonds in two parts, said
IFR, Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: IDAHO POWER CO	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $75 MLN     COUPON 2.95 PCT    MATURITY    04/01/2022   	
TYPE BONDS      ISS PRICE 99.829   FIRST PAY   10/01/2012 	
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 2.97 PCT     SETTLEMENT  04/13/2012   	
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 100 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS	
	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $75 MLN     COUPON 4.3 PCT     MATURITY    04/01/2042   	
TYPE BONDS      ISS PRICE 99.934   FIRST PAY   10/01/2012 	
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 4.304 PCT    SETTLEMENT  04/13/2012   	
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 120 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐