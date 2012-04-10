New Issue-Idaho Power sells $150 mln in notes

April 10 Idaho Power Co on Tuesday sold $150 million of first mortgage bonds in two parts, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: IDAHO POWER CO TRANCHE 1 AMT $75 MLN COUPON 2.95 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2022 TYPE BONDS ISS PRICE 99.829 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 2.97 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/13/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 100 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $75 MLN COUPON 4.3 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2042 TYPE BONDS ISS PRICE 99.934 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 4.304 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/13/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 120 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS