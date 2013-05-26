IDB bondholders in hostile bid to oust chairman, take control

JERUSALEM May 26 Bondholders at debt-ridden IDB Development and its parent company, IDB Holding , have forged a deal that would oust chairman Nochi Dankner and give them full control of a combined company.

Many of the companies IDB owns have been hard hit by a combination of slowing economic growth and increased competition. IDB Development owes 5.8 billion shekels ($1.6 billion) and its bondholders are seeking to have the company declared insolvent.

IDB Holding owes another 2 billion shekels.

In a bitter battle that has been going on for months, Dankner proposed a debt restructuring plan but bondholders - mainly institutional investors led by U.S. hedge fund York Capital - have rejected any attempt by Dankner to reduce the amount of debt he owes.

The agreement by bondholders, in conjunction with a court-appointed financial monitor, came over the weekend and has been presented to a Tel Aviv court for approval.

A judge last month rejected bondholders' attempts at taking control of the company. At the same time, Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain agreed to invest another $75 million in IDB Holding and Ganden Investments, the private company through which Dankner controls the IDB empire.

The deal was conditioned upon reaching a final debt settlement with bondholders.

Bondholders argue that IDB can only be successful if it reduces its number of ownership layers since the company can no longer support its debt load.

Conglomerates such as IDB make use of a "pyramid" corporate structure, using tiers of holding companies to allow a powerful shareholder to hold sway over a business empire while actually owning only a fraction of equity in the companies it controls.

In Dankner's case, Ganden is a private company through which he controls IDB Holding Corp, which in turn controls many of Israel's largest companies. He and other so-called tycoons have been roundly attacked in Israeli media.

Under the deal proposed by bondholders, IDB Development's debt would be reduced to 4 billion shekels and IDB Holding's debt to 400 million. In return, IDB Development's bondholders would receive 90 percent of shares in a combined company, with IDB Holding bondholders getting 10 percent.

IDB on Sunday countered with a request to the court that the bondholders' plan be dismissed since IDB has not agreed to the deal and maintains it will meet future obligations.

IDB questioned the motives behind the bondholders' agreement and said it would make an improved offer.

The IDB group, which has assets of $30 billion, controls Cellcom, Israel's leading mobile phone operator, supermarket chain Super-Sol and Clal Insurance . Its subsidiary Koor Industries owns a 2.4 percent stake in Credit Suisse.

IDB, which has been trying to sell assets to pay its debt, separately said it received an offer from a large foreign fund to buy half of Clal Insurance at a company valuation of 4.5 billion shekels.

Initially, the unnamed fund would buy 27.5 percent and receive a right of first refusal to raise its stake. IDB said the fund was conducting due diligence which should take six weeks.

Shares of IDB Holding were down 6 percent in afternoon trading in Tel Aviv, while IDB's bond prices were mostly higher.

($1 = 3.70 shekels) (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)