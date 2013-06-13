IDB's Property and Building sells Barneys building in Chicago

BRIEF-Xerox CEO Ursula Burns' FY 2016 total compensation was $14.1 mln
* CEO Ursula Burns' FY 2016 total compensation was $14.1 million versus $10.6 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, June 13 Israeli real estate developer Property & Building, a subsidiary of debt-ridden conglomerate IDB Holding, has agreed to sell the Barneys building in Chicago for $154 million.
The 9,000-square-metre building was purchased in 2011 for $122 million and together with rental income received over the past two years Property & Building had a pretax gain of $38 million, the company said on Thursday.
The buyer, who was not identified, is an American corporation specialising in shopping centres, Property & Building said.
The two main tenants of the building are Barneys New York and Citibank.
* CEO Ursula Burns' FY 2016 total compensation was $14.1 million versus $10.6 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Minecraft introduces Minecraft Coins, which can be bought using in-app purchases on device; coins let creators set flexible prices, take share of sale Source text : http://bit.ly/2ojvqD6 Further company coverage:
* Imex Systems Inc says estimates that value of contract will be in range of $6 million CDN over a 3-year period