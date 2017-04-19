Saudi-based IDB targets 10 percent stake in Borsa Istanbul

* IDB targeting at least 10 pct stake in Borsa Istanbul
* Expects to finalise negotiations in 2-3 months
* Follows increase in IDB financing over past 2 years
* Plans come ahead of Borsa Istanbul's own IPO
By Bernardo Vizcaino
April 19 The Saudi-based Islamic Development
Bank (IDB) plans to take at least a 10 percent stake
in Turkey's state-run stock exchange as the multilateral lender
ramps up activities in the country, a senior official of the
bank told Reuters.
IDB expects to finalise negotiations with Borsa Istanbul in
two to three months as part of wider efforts to develop Islamic
finance in Turkey, said Abdulhakim Elwaer, IDB's director of
cooperation and resource mobilization.
Equity investments are rare for the AAA-rated IDB, which
focuses primarily on extending trade financing and grants across
its 57 member countries, but Turkey is seen as a key market to
expand the reach of Islamic finance.
"The larger picture is IDB's cooperation with Turkey, this
is only one engagement. We want to help develop Turkey as a
global Islamic financial centre," Elwaer told Reuters late
Tuesday.
IDB and Borsa Istanbul signed a cooperation agreement in
November, with discussions currently ongoing to decide on a
specific size and time frame for the stake, he added.
The bourse has a share capital of 423 million lira ($115.6
million), implying a value of 42.3 million lira for a 10 percent
stake.
Borsa Istanbul could not immediately be reached for comment.
The exchange is majority-owned by the Turkish government via
its sovereign wealth fund, but also includes a 10 percent stake
from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
and a 7 percent stake from NASDAQ.
Borsa was created in 2013 after the merger of the Istanbul
Stock Exchange, Gold Exchange and Derivatives Exchange, ahead of
plans for an initial public offering.
APPROVALS
The proposed stake follows an increase in IDB activity after
it opened a dedicated office in Ankara, with Turkey now the
fourth-largest recipient of IDB financing.
The IDB has approved over $10 billion in financing to Turkey
since 1977, with around a third arriving in the past two years.
It extended financing worth $1.5 billion in 2016 and $1.4
billion in 2015, mostly in the financial and transportation
sectors.
This included a $270 million financing for Turkey's Eximbank
and a $300 million financing for a sharia compliant bank
dedicated to Islamic endowments, Vakif Katilim Bankasi.
"Hopefully we can replicate this across other member
countries," said Elwaer.
The IDB has also listed its Islamic bonds (sukuk) in Borsa
Istanbul and plans to jointly develop similar tools for
infrastructure financing in Turkey, said Elwaer.
A gold trading platform is also in discussion, although the
equity stake remains its biggest priority, he added.
($1 = 3.6581 liras)
(Additional reporting by Can Sezer in Istanbul; Editing by Sam
Holmes)