Hard drive shortage could hurt PC delivery in Q1 2012 - IDC

Nov 10 PC shipments may be crimped by as
much as a fifth in the first three months of 2012, hurt by the
shortage of hard disk drives (HDD) after the Thailand floods,
said IDC.
The technology research firm, which puts Thailand's share at
40-45 percent of the global HDD production capacity, expects
half of that to be hit directly by the floods.
Top HDD makers Seagate Technology and Western
Digital have large manufacturing facilities in Thailand.
Since July, floods killed at least 320 people and devastated
industrialized areas at the center of the south Asian country.
HDD manufacturers have raised prices by 20-40 percent since
then.
"While IDC believes HDD industry participants will recover
and restore production capacity relatively quickly, supply will
remain constrained for an extended period of time," the research
firm said.
Goldman Sachs recently warned that global PC shipments in
the December quarter are likely to fall 3 percent,
year-over-year, compared with an earlier estimate of a 3.1
percent growth.
"A large part of PC production for fourth quarter shipment
has already taken place or can be completed with existing HDD
inventories, limiting the impact on PC shipments to less than 10
percent", IDC said.
"But in a worst-case scenario, total PC shipments could be
depressed by more than 20 percent in first quarter of 2012."
