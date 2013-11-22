版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 23:01 BJT

BRIEF-Ideal Power shares open at $5.25 in debut, above IPO price of $5

Nov 22 Ideal Power Inc : * Shares open at $5.25 in debut, above IPO price of $5 * Further company coverage
