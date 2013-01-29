Japan's Idemitsu, Canada's Altagas to export LNG, LPG to Asia

TOKYO Jan 29 Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu
Kosan Co said on Tuesday it will form a partnership
with Canada's Altagas Ltd to export liquefied natural
gas and liquefied petroleum gas to Asia as early as 2017.
Idemitsu and Altagas will have equal stakes in the
partnership, Idemitsu said in a statement. The companies will
start feasibility studies for the construction and development
of gas liquefaction facilities in Canada and expects them to be
completed by 2014.
Idemitsu, Japan's third-largest refiner, has been focusing
on overseas opportunities to make up for a gradual fall in oil
demand as its domestic market matures.