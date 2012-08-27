版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 27日 星期一 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Idenix Pharma drops in premarket after FDA puts second hepatitis C drug on hold

NEW YORK Aug 27 Idenix Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Idenix Pharmaceuticals drops 15 percent to $5.10 in premarket after FDA puts second hepatitis C drug on hold

