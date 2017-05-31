HGGC to buy majority stake in Idera, values firm over $1 bln: sources

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 31 Private equity firm HGGC
has agreed to take a majority stake in database software firm
Idera, valuing the company at roughly $1.125 billion including
debt, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Software that maintains databases, part of the broader
enterprise technology market, has become a favorite of private
equity firms looking for steady revenue streams.
Boston-based TA Associates, which previously controlled
Idera, will keep a significant minority stake in the company,
the people said, asking not to be named because the deal had not
yet been announced. An announcement could come as soon as
Wednesday, the people added.
HGGC declined to comment while TA Associates and Idera could
not be reached for comment.
HGGC, TA Associates and company management will contribute
equity of about $400 million to $450 million as part of the
deal, while Jefferies will provide roughly $700 million in
financing, the people said.
The investment includes a pending acquisition of an unnamed
company that Idera has made in recent months.
Idera provides database software for businesses in a variety
of industries from education to government and makes tools to
help employees monitor and test databases. It competes with CA
Inc and BMC Software, which is now private and owned by
private equity firms Bain Capital and Golden Gate Capital.
TA Associates acquired the Houston, Texas based company for
an undisclosed sum in 2014.
HGGC, based in Palo Alto, California, was co-founded by
former National Football League's San Francisco 49ers star Steve
Young. It closed an $1.84 billion fund last year, its third
buyout fund to date.
Its previous investments include marketing technology firm
Etouches, an automated marketing software company called
Selligent and FPX, software that helps tech companies price
their products.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)