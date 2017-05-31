UPDATE 1-HGGC to buy majority stake in Idera, values firm over $1 bln

(Adds company statement)
By Liana B. Baker
SAN FRANCISCO May 31 HGGC has agreed to take a
majority stake in database software firm Idera, valuing the
company at roughly $1.125 billion including debt, the private
equity firm said in a statement.
Software that maintains databases, part of the broader
enterprise technology market, has become a favorite of private
equity firms looking for steady revenue streams.
Boston-based TA Associates, which previously controlled
Idera, will keep a significant minority stake in the company,
the statement said.
HGGC, TA Associates and company management will contribute
equity of about $400 million to $450 million as part of the
deal, while Jefferies will provide roughly $700 million in
financing, according to sources familiar with the matter.
HGGC, based in Palo Alto, California, was co-founded by
former National Football League's San Francisco 49ers star Steve
Young.
Young said in a statement that HGGC is excited to become an
investor in Idera since it has executed an "aggressive
acquisition strategy" and "strong organic growth."
The investment includes a pending acquisition of an unnamed
company that Idera has made in recent months.
Idera provides database software for businesses in a variety
of industries from education to government and makes tools to
help employees monitor and test databases. It competes with CA
Inc and BMC Software, which is now private and owned by
private equity firms Bain Capital and Golden Gate Capital.
TA Associates acquired the Houston, Texas based company for
an undisclosed sum in 2014.
HGGC's previous investments include marketing technology
firm Etouches, an automated marketing software company called
Selligent and FPX, software that helps tech companies price
their products. It closed an $1.84 billion fund last year, its
third buyout fund to date.
William Blair advised Idera. HGGC was advised by Jefferies
LLC and Kirkland & Ellis LLP.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman and David Gregorio)