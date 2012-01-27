UPDATE 1-Idexx Q4 results beat estimates

* Sees 2012 EPS $3.04-$3.10, rev $1.30-$1.31 bln

* Q4 EPS $0.67 vs est of $0.63

Jan 27 Veterinary products maker Idexx Laboratories Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by strong sales at its pets segment.

For the fourth quarter, the company earned $38.0 million, or 67 cents a share, compared with $36.4 million, or 62 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $307.2 million, helped by a 10 percent increase in its companion animal or pets group business that contributes more than 80 percent of its sales.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 63 cents a share on revenue of $304 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Idexx's pets group segment provides veterinary diagnostic products and digital radiography systems to veterinarians.

For 2012, the company expects to earn $3.04-$3.10 a share, on a revenue of $1.30-$1.31 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $3.07 a share, on a revenue of $1.30 billion.

Idexx shares closed at $87.31 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.