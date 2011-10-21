UPDATE 2-Higher pet product sales boost Idexx profit

* Q3 EPS $0.66 vs est $0.65

* Q3 rev $301 mln vs est $294.9 mln

* Ups 2011 EPS outlook to $2.71-$2.74 from $2.68-$2.73 (Rewrites; adds segment, product details)

Oct 21 Veterinary products maker Idexx Laboratories Inc beat consensus profit estimates for a fifth-straight quarter and raised its full-year profit outlook on robust sales of its diagnostic products for pets.

The Westbrook, Maine-based company makes diagnostic tools and instruments used in veterinary clinics to test pets, poultry and livestock for diseases.

For the third quarter ended Sept. 30, revenue from the companion animal group -- the company's strongest segment -- rose about 11 percent to $248.1 million.

Contributing to the improvement were sales of its chemistry analyzer Catalyst Dx and blood analyzer ProCyte Dx, both of which are used in combination with the Idexx VetLab instruments. Catalyst Dx sales showed almost 40 percent year-on-year growth, the company said.

For 2011, the company now sees earnings of $2.71-$2.74 a share on revenue that is expected to come in at the upper end of its previously forecast outlook of $1.205-$1.215 billion.

Idexx, which also makes products for the dairy and water-testing markets, saw third-quarter net income of $38.5 million, or 66 cents a share on total revenue of $301 million.

Analysts on an average had expected earnings of 65 cents a share in the period, on revenue of $294.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of about $4 billion, had closed at $72.87 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel, Anthony Kurian)