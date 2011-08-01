UPDATE 1-Integrated Device Technology Q1 rev misses; shares fall

* Q1 rev $151.5 mln vs est $153.4 mln

* Q1 adj EPS $0.12, in line with estimates

* Shares down 6 percent in extended trading (Follows alerts)

Aug 1 Analog chipmaker Integrated Device Technology Inc missed first-quarter revenue market expectations on weak demand from the communications and consumer end markets, sending its shares down 6 percent.

The revenue fell 4 percent to $151.5 million, missing estimates of $153.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Profit fell to $7.7 million, or 5 cents a share. Excluding items, the company earned 12 cents a share -- in line with market expectations.

Shares of the company closed at $6.71 on Monday on Nasdaq. They were down at $6.34 in extended trading. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)