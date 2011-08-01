UPDATE 1-Integrated Device Technology Q1 rev misses; shares fall

* Q1 rev $151.5 mln vs est $153.4 mln
* Q1 adj EPS $0.12, in line with estimates
* Shares down 6 percent in extended trading
(Follows alerts)
Aug 1 Analog chipmaker Integrated Device
Technology Inc missed first-quarter revenue market
expectations on weak demand from the communications and consumer
end markets, sending its shares down 6 percent.
The revenue fell 4 percent to $151.5 million, missing
estimates of $153.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Profit fell to $7.7 million, or 5 cents a share. Excluding
items, the company earned 12 cents a share -- in line with
market expectations.
Shares of the company closed at $6.71 on Monday on Nasdaq.
They were down at $6.34 in extended trading.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)