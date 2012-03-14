UPDATE 1-IEA cuts non-OPEC oil supply forecast for 2012

* Cuts non-OPEC oil output growth amid widespread shut-ins
* OECD stocks below five-year average for the seventh month
* IEA says slim 'buffer' suggests a bumpy ride ahead
* Oil demand forecast unchanged, prices could dent recovery
By Jessica Donati and Zaida Espana
LONDON, March 14 Oil supply from non-OPEC
countries will grow less than expected in the first quarter this
year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday,
leaving its global oil demand growth forecast unchanged.
The agency, which advises industrialised nations on energy
policy, said non-OPEC oil production will rise by just 300,000
barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter, down from 490,000
bpd in previous forecasts as unplanned shut-ins topped 750,000
bpd.
The IEA also downgraded its full year non-OPEC production
growth to 730,000 bpd from 900,000 bpd.
Worsening prospects surrounding Syria and South Sudan posed
the greatest challenges to non-OPEC supplies.
Also on the supply side, the agency highlighted the erosion
of inventories in industrialised nations, adding that although
China and other emerging consumers were building new storage
capacity, their actual holdings provided less demand cover than
those in the OECD.
"Put simply, a post-recession OECD industrial stock overhang
has gradually been whittled away. Inventories, notably crude in
Europe and the Pacific, look very tight in absolute terms," the
IEA said in the monthly report.
OECD inventories rose by a 'muted' 13.6 million barrels in
January to 2.61 billion barrels, it said, putting absolute
inventory levels below the five-year average for the seventh
consecutive month.
Production from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries which pumps around a third of the world's oil, rose
for the fifth month in a row to highs not seen since October
2008 of 31.42 million bpd led by Saudi output and the Libyan
recovery.
Saudi supplies rose during the month to a near-three decade
peak of around 10 million bpd, leaving spare capacity at less
than 2 million bpd.
"The market's relatively slim 'buffer' suggests a bumpy ride
in the months ahead," the IEA said.
Regarding appetite for oil, the agency kept its estimates
broadly unchanged for 2012, seeing growth of about 800,000 bpd.
OPEC also retained its view that world oil demand will grow
by 900,000 bpd this year, unchanged from last month.
However, the IEA warned that high oil prices were the main
threat to a recovery.
"Demand growth will likely remain stunted by weaker economic
prospects, the more so if prices stay high," the IEA said.
Brent futures have risen by more than 17 percent
since the start of the year to stand just short of $126 a barrel
on Wednesday.