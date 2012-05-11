Oil likely to stay high despite good supply - IEA

LONDON May 11 Oil prices are likely to stay
high due to geopolitical risks despite a dramatic improvement in
world supply resulting in a big build in stocks, the
International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday.
The agency, which advises 28 industrialised nations on
energy policy, said global oil supply rose 600,000 barrels per
day (bpd) to 91 million bpd in April and was now 3.9 million bpd
over year ago levels, with 90 percent of the increase coming
from OPEC.
But the IEA said in its monthly Oil Market Report that
uncertainty remained and the agency, which last year released
strategic oil stocks to compensate for the outage of Libyan
production, would be ready to act if necessary.
"The path of market fundamentals for the rest of the year
remains highly uncertain and geopolitical risks will likely
continue to keep prices high," the IEA said.
"The IEA will monitor market conditions and stands ready to
act if supply conditions warrant it."
The agency kept its forecast for global oil demand growth
this year broadly unchanged, raising it by just 20,000 bpd from
its previous report to 790,000 bpd.
This would bring global oil consumption this year to around
90 million bpd, it said.
World oil supply was likely to more than match the increase
in demand, the IEA said. OPEC oil supply had risen by 410,000
bpd in April, with Iraq, Nigeria and Libya providing 85 percent
of the increase, well ahead of demand for OPEC oil.
The IEA's estimate of demand for OPEC oil for 2012, its
'call on OPEC crude and stock change', was raised by 200,000 bpd
to 30.3 million bpd.
At the same time, non-OPEC supply would grow by around
600,000 bpd this year, helping inflate oil inventories.
OECD commercial oil stocks had risen above the fiveyear
average for the first time since May 2011, bringing forward
demand cover to 60.3 days of consumption, three days above the
fiveyear average, it said.