UPDATE 2-Oil likely to stay high despite good supply - IEA

* IEA says supply up sharply but still geopolitical risks
* Agency raises world oil demand growth forecast slightly
* Iraq, Nigeria and Libya help boost OPEC supply
* OECD industry stocks above five-year average
* Non-OPEC supply growth forecast cut by 90,000 bpd
By Christopher Johnson
LONDON, May 11 Tension between Iran and the West
is likely to keep oil prices high despite a dramatic improvement
in world supply and a big build in stocks, the International
Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday.
The agency, which advises 28 industrialised nations on
energy policy, said soaring global oil supply from OPEC
countries and the United States far outpaced global demand,
curbed by poor economic activity in developed nations.
The agency said global oil supply rose 600,000 barrels per
day (bpd) to 91 million bpd in April and was now 3.9 million bpd
over year ago levels, with 90 percent of the increase coming
from OPEC.
Saudi Arabia has said it pumped 10.1 million bpd last month,
its highest for more than 30 years, in a bid to meet growing
demand and curb oil prices, which hit a three-and-a-half-year
high in March.
But the IEA said in its monthly Oil Market Report that
uncertainty remained and the agency, which last year released
strategic oil stocks to compensate for the outage of Libyan
production, would be ready to act if necessary.
"The path of market fundamentals for the rest of the year
remains highly uncertain and geopolitical risks will likely
continue to keep prices high," the IEA said.
"The IEA will monitor market conditions and stands ready to
act if supply conditions warrant it."
The agency kept its forecast for global oil demand growth
this year broadly unchanged, raising it by just 20,000 bpd from
its previous report to 790,000 bpd.
This would bring global oil consumption this year to around
90 million bpd, it said.
World oil supply was likely to more than match the increase
in demand, the IEA said. OPEC oil supply had risen by 410,000
bpd in April, with Iraq, Nigeria and Libya providing 85 percent
of the increase, well ahead of demand for OPEC oil.
STOCK BUILDS
"OPEC producers have stepped up to the plate and raised
supply," David Fyfe, head of the IEA's Oil Industry and Markets
division and one of the authors of the report, told Reuters.
North Sea Brent crude futures rose above $128 per
barrel in March as investors worried conflict between Iran and
the West could cut off oil supplies from the Middle East Gulf.
But prices have fallen sharply over the last two months on
the disappointing performance of the European and U.S. economies
and as geopolitical tensions have eased. Brent was trading
around $111.80 by 1000 GMT on Friday.
"The oil market is still jittery but it is much less uneasy
now that supplies and stocks have improved," Fyfe said. "A lot
will depend on how much Iranian crude is lost to the market."
The IEA's estimate of demand for OPEC oil for 2012, its
'call on OPEC crude and stock change', was raised by 200,000 bpd
to 30.3 million bpd.
At the same time, non-OPEC supply would grow by around
600,000 bpd this year, helping inflate oil inventories.
OECD commercial oil stocks had risen above the five year
average for the first time since May 2011, bringing forward
demand cover to 60.3 days of consumption, three days above the
five year average, the report said.
The IEA's assessment of global oil market conditions is
broadly in line with the views of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries, which said on Thursday it was
pumping enough oil to keep world markets more than satisfied.
OPEC also blamed recent high prices on geopolitical risk.
Analysts say higher oil supply should keep pressure on oil
prices and inventories will keep rising if OPEC production
continues to exceed demand.
"There will be more stock builds this year," said Olivier
Jakob, consultant at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland. "That's
why prices are coming off."