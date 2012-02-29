IEA head says no discussions on strategic oil reserves

MEXICO CITY Feb 29 There have been no discussions within the International Energy Agency about the release of strategic petroleum reserves, the executive director of the IEA said on Wednesday.

"No discussions," IEA Executive Director Maria van der Hoeven told Reuters at an event in Mexico City when asked about the release of reserves.

She said she had not been in touch with the United States, which said last week it was weighing the circumstances that could warrant tapping the nation's strategic oil reserve.

"Countries like the United States have their own strategic reserves and can use them after consultation with the IEA," van der Hoeven said.