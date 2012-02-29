UPDATE 1-IEA head says no discussions on strategic oil reserves

* IEA not in contact with US about reserves release
* US officials say considering release but no decision yet
MEXICO CITY Feb 29 There have been no
discussions within the International Energy Agency about the
release of strategic petroleum reserves, the executive director
of the IEA said on Wednesday.
"No discussions," IEA Executive Director Maria van der
Hoeven told Reuters at an event in Mexico City when asked about
the release of reserves.
She said she had not been in touch with the United States,
which said it was weighing the circumstances that could warrant
tapping the nation's strategic oil reserve.
"Countries like the United States have their own strategic
reserves and can use them after consultation with the IEA," van
der Hoeven said.
Both Energy Secretary Steven Chu and Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner have said the United States was considering a
release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR),
acknowledging the harm that supply disruptions from Iran could
have on the global economy.
The U.S. Energy Department said this week it was in contact
with the IEA to monitor global oil supplies and demand "in our
normal course of business."
"I have only seen what's in the newspaper about what
Secretary Chu and Secretary Geithner are saying, that's all I
know," she said.
The United States last tapped into its reserves in 2011 in
coordination with other Western nations when Libya's oil
production dropped because of war and prices surged, threatening
the shaky global economy.
The Obama administration is now under pressure to release
stocks again because tensions around Iran's nuclear program have
propelled oil markets -- and the price of gasoline -- higher
ahead of the 2012 presidential elections.
But van der Hoevan said the agency does not make decisions
on oil prices, only on supply disruptions.
"What I see at this moment is there are huge stocks in the
United States and what I do see is OPEC, especially Saudi
Arabia, bringing more oil into the market," she said.